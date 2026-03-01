First Alert Weather: Temperatures warming up

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s been a beautiful day today
- Some low clouds have been hugging the immediate coast of Nassau/Duval Counties this afternoon
- There will be some areas of dense fog tonight and Monday morning
- Onshore winds pick up tomorrow, keeping it cool at the beach
- There will be an isolated shower or two near the coast
- We’ll see rough seas and surf with the onshore winds through Tuesday
- Temperatures start to warm up mid-week, eventually getting back to the 80s starting on Thursday
- Near record highs stay put through the weekend
- This is a largely dry weather pattern
- There may be an isolated shower here or there, but significant rain is not in the forecast
- Pollen, drought and fire danger remain top of mind with a lack of rain and warming temperatures
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Patchy Fog. Low: 49
TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Breezy. Isolated Coastal Shower. High: 72
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Coastal Shower. 54/75
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 57/79
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. 59/83
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. 61/83
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 62/83
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)
