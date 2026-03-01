First Alert Weather: Temperatures warming up

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s been a beautiful day today

Some low clouds have been hugging the immediate coast of Nassau/Duval Counties this afternoon

There will be some areas of dense fog tonight and Monday morning

Onshore winds pick up tomorrow, keeping it cool at the beach

There will be an isolated shower or two near the coast

We’ll see rough seas and surf with the onshore winds through Tuesday

Temperatures start to warm up mid-week, eventually getting back to the 80s starting on Thursday

Near record highs stay put through the weekend

This is a largely dry weather pattern

There may be an isolated shower here or there, but significant rain is not in the forecast

Pollen, drought and fire danger remain top of mind with a lack of rain and warming temperatures

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Patchy Fog. Low: 49

TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Breezy. Isolated Coastal Shower. High: 72

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Coastal Shower. 54/75

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 57/79

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. 59/83

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. 61/83

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 62/83

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, March 1 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️