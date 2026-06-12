First Alert Weather: Temps feeling like 100-105° thru weekend, rain, storm chances increasing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RIGHT NOW: Dry, partly cloudy and muggy start to our morning. Temperatures are mild and in the mid 70s.

Humidity is going to be sticking around making feels-like temperatures soar into the triple digits today.

Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the mid 90s. Factoring in the humidity, heat index values will be 100°+.

Saturday will be the hottest day with heat index values between 100-105°.

It is going to be hot all the way to the beaches this weekend (temperatures in the upper 80s).

Only widely isolated afternoon/evening storms both Friday and Saturday.

The best chance for rain this weekend is on Sunday with scattered storms.

Coverage of afternoon and evening showers and storms will be on the rise early to mid next week.

TROPICS:

Watching an area in the western Gulf through the weekend. Unlikely to develop (10 percent chance from NHC). It will move into eastern Mexico and have no impact locally. ARTHUR is the first name on the list.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon/evening storms. HIGH: 95 (Feels like 100+)

TONIGHT: Lingering isolated showers. Partly cloudy. LOW: 73

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers and storms. Humid! HIGH: 94 (Feels like 100-105)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms. 73/92

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and storms. 73/93

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms.74/92

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms. 73/88

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A few afternoon showers and storms. 71/93

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