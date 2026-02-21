First Alert Weather: Tracking a big temperature drop with Winter’s return

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s another - dare I say: hot! - day Saturday
- Some spots have gotten within 1-2 degrees of 90° Saturday afternoon
- Spotty showers track into Southeast Georgia this evening and over Northeast Florida overnight
- Rain coverage does not look impressive and many locations won’t even receive measurable rain
- Showers move out of the local area after sunrise Sunday
- A cold front with the rain then ushers Winter back in
- Temperatures will level near 70° midday Sunday, then plummet through the afternoon/evening
- Winds pick up Sunday, making for potentially dangerous wildfire conditions
- Inland neighborhoods will freeze Monday morning
- Widespread frost will become more of a concern Tuesday/Wednesday mornings
- It’s definitely a chilly start to the week, but temperatures warm up by late week
- Another frontal system moves through the area Thursday night and Friday morning
- This front is much weaker, but it does bring spotty showers again
- Despite the opportunities for rain, the amounts won’t be much
- Fire danger remains top of mind, especially Sunday & Monday
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers, Cloudy & Mild. Low: 63
TOMORROW: Brief Shower Early, Turning Sunny & Much Cooler. High: 67
MONDAY: AM Inland Freeze, Mostly Sunny & Chilly. 32/52
TUESDAY: AM Frost & Freeze, Sunny. 28/56
WEDNESDAY: AM Frost & Freeze, Sunny. 32/69
THURSDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Shower Late. 46/75
FRIDAY: Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. 53/76
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 52/75
