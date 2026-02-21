First Alert Weather: Tracking a big temperature drop with Winter’s return

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s another - dare I say: hot! - day Saturday

Some spots have gotten within 1-2 degrees of 90° Saturday afternoon

Spotty showers track into Southeast Georgia this evening and over Northeast Florida overnight

Rain coverage does not look impressive and many locations won’t even receive measurable rain

Showers move out of the local area after sunrise Sunday

A cold front with the rain then ushers Winter back in

Temperatures will level near 70° midday Sunday, then plummet through the afternoon/evening

Winds pick up Sunday, making for potentially dangerous wildfire conditions

Inland neighborhoods will freeze Monday morning

Widespread frost will become more of a concern Tuesday/Wednesday mornings

It’s definitely a chilly start to the week, but temperatures warm up by late week

Another frontal system moves through the area Thursday night and Friday morning

This front is much weaker, but it does bring spotty showers again

Despite the opportunities for rain, the amounts won’t be much

Fire danger remains top of mind, especially Sunday & Monday

TONIGHT: Isolated Showers, Cloudy & Mild. Low: 63

TOMORROW: Brief Shower Early, Turning Sunny & Much Cooler. High: 67

MONDAY: AM Inland Freeze, Mostly Sunny & Chilly. 32/52

TUESDAY: AM Frost & Freeze, Sunny. 28/56

WEDNESDAY: AM Frost & Freeze, Sunny. 32/69

THURSDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Shower Late. 46/75

FRIDAY: Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. 53/76

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 52/75

