First Alert Weather: Tracking a big temperature drop with Winter’s return

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s another - dare I say: hot! - day Saturday
  • Some spots have gotten within 1-2 degrees of 90° Saturday afternoon
  • Spotty showers track into Southeast Georgia this evening and over Northeast Florida overnight
  • Rain coverage does not look impressive and many locations won’t even receive measurable rain
  • Showers move out of the local area after sunrise Sunday
  • A cold front with the rain then ushers Winter back in
  • Temperatures will level near 70° midday Sunday, then plummet through the afternoon/evening
  • Winds pick up Sunday, making for potentially dangerous wildfire conditions
  • Inland neighborhoods will freeze Monday morning
  • Widespread frost will become more of a concern Tuesday/Wednesday mornings
  • It’s definitely a chilly start to the week, but temperatures warm up by late week
  • Another frontal system moves through the area Thursday night and Friday morning
  • This front is much weaker, but it does bring spotty showers again
  • Despite the opportunities for rain, the amounts won’t be much
  • Fire danger remains top of mind, especially Sunday & Monday

TONIGHT: Isolated Showers, Cloudy & Mild. Low: 63

TOMORROW: Brief Shower Early, Turning Sunny & Much Cooler. High: 67

MONDAY: AM Inland Freeze, Mostly Sunny & Chilly. 32/52

TUESDAY: AM Frost & Freeze, Sunny. 28/56

WEDNESDAY: AM Frost & Freeze, Sunny. 32/69

THURSDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Shower Late. 46/75

FRIDAY: Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. 53/76

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 52/75

