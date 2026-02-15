First Alert Weather: Tracking a brief cool-down and a big warm-up after Sunday’s storms

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s a rainy afternoon across NE Florida & SE Georgia
- A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 8 PM for the entire local area
- The strongest storms today will be capable of damaging winds and a quick spin-up tornado
- We’ve also seen several wildfires across the area today
- Lightning during storms could spark a wildfire despite the beneficial rain falling
- Some spots in SE GA where the rain is winding down this afternoon have seen 1+" of rain
- Rain and storms won’t hang around long past sunset
- Even still, an isolated shower or two will wrap around the back side of the storm system tonight
- There may be some drizzle or an isolated shower early Monday
- But Monday will see skies clear a bit and temps cool down a bit too
- Then we warm up - we’ll be well into the 80s & near record highs mid to late week
- It’s a dry and breezy week too, not good news for pollen sufferers or for wildfire danger
- Long-range forecasts indicate a front moving into our area next weekend
- This front should bring at least some rain - it may not be much - but we’ll be updating the forecast
TONIGHT: Brief Shower, Cloudy. Low: 56
TOMORROW: Gradual Clearing, Cooler. High: 66
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 45/74
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild. 50/79
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 55/80
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. 59/84 (Record: 86 - 1961)
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy and Warm. 59/83
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 60/73
