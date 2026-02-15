First Alert Weather: Tracking a brief cool-down and a big warm-up after Sunday’s storms

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s a rainy afternoon across NE Florida & SE Georgia

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 8 PM for the entire local area

is in effect until 8 PM for the entire local area The strongest storms today will be capable of damaging winds and a quick spin-up tornado

We’ve also seen several wildfires across the area today

Lightning during storms could spark a wildfire despite the beneficial rain falling

Some spots in SE GA where the rain is winding down this afternoon have seen 1+" of rain

Rain and storms won’t hang around long past sunset

Even still, an isolated shower or two will wrap around the back side of the storm system tonight

There may be some drizzle or an isolated shower early Monday

But Monday will see skies clear a bit and temps cool down a bit too

Then we warm up - we’ll be well into the 80s & near record highs mid to late week

It’s a dry and breezy week too, not good news for pollen sufferers or for wildfire danger

Long-range forecasts indicate a front moving into our area next weekend

This front should bring at least some rain - it may not be much - but we’ll be updating the forecast

TONIGHT: Brief Shower, Cloudy. Low: 56

TOMORROW: Gradual Clearing, Cooler. High: 66

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 45/74

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild. 50/79

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 55/80

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. 59/84 (Record: 86 - 1961)

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy and Warm. 59/83

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 60/73

