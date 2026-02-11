First Alert Weather: Tracking a few light morning showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a few morning light showers/sprinkle near and north of the FL/GA border.

A few light showers will try to move into NE Florida after the AM commute.

A lot of dry neighborhoods this afternoon with only an isolated shower headed south.

Highs today will be in the mid 70s.

Partly cloudy on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s in the afternoon.

Still a high local wildfire risk.

A few showers and storms are possible late Sunday/Sunday night/Early Monday.

TODAY: A few AM light sprinkles/showers. Mostly cloudy. Isolated PM shower. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, then mostly sunny. 52/68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 47/71

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 50/76

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Late day showers and storms extending overnight. 56/81 (Record: 83 - 2001)

MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny. 50/74

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: February 11, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️