First Alert Weather: Tracking a few showers arriving today and tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a milder morning in the 50s.
- Some areas of inland fog will likely develop.
- Skies will be mostly cloudy today.
- Highs will reach the lower to mid 70s this afternoon.
- An isolated shower is possible this morning along the coast.
- A few passing showers are likely this afternoon ahead of a line of rain arriving tonight.
- Showers and possibly a rumble of thunder will arrive along I-75 mid to late afternoon before sunset.
- That line of showers will move into Duval county near or just after the evening commute.
- An early morning lingering shower is possible Friday before a cold front sweeps through and dries us out for most of the day.
- The weekend will feature mostly to partly sunny skies, chilly mornings and mild afternoons.
- Christmas week looks warmer than average across much of the lower 48.
TODAY: AM inland fog. AM coastal shower. Mostly cloudy with a few showers. HIGH: 76
TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers. Possibly a rumble of thunder. LOW: 58
FRIDAY: Lingering shower early. Turning mostly sunny. 58/71
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/69
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 45/72
MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. 50/67
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 52/70
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. 53/73
