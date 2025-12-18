First Alert Weather: Tracking a few showers arriving today and tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a milder morning in the 50s.

Some areas of inland fog will likely develop.

Skies will be mostly cloudy today.

Highs will reach the lower to mid 70s this afternoon.

An isolated shower is possible this morning along the coast.

A few passing showers are likely this afternoon ahead of a line of rain arriving tonight.

Showers and possibly a rumble of thunder will arrive along I-75 mid to late afternoon before sunset.

That line of showers will move into Duval county near or just after the evening commute.

An early morning lingering shower is possible Friday before a cold front sweeps through and dries us out for most of the day.

The weekend will feature mostly to partly sunny skies, chilly mornings and mild afternoons.

Christmas week looks warmer than average across much of the lower 48.

TODAY: AM inland fog. AM coastal shower. Mostly cloudy with a few showers. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers. Possibly a rumble of thunder. LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Lingering shower early. Turning mostly sunny. 58/71

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/69

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 45/72

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. 50/67

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 52/70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. 53/73

