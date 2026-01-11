Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking a few showers before turning much cooler

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Tracking the 60s Sunday morning with clouds arriving
  • A few showers will move through SE Georgia early and arrive in Duval County by 9:30 - 10 AM.
    • A few tailgate showers are possible before drying up for the game.
  • Rain should push south of I-10 and out of our area before Noon
  • Temperatures will be much cooler, hovering in the 60s all day
  • Breezes pick up by afternoon, too, so it will be cool and breezy at EverBank Stadium
  • Temperatures will fall through the afternoon and evening, bottoming out in the 30s by early Monday
  • Some spots inland will freeze Monday morning, then frost becomes widespread Tuesday morning
  • A weak and fast-moving weather system brings us the chance for rain on Wednesday into early Thursday
  • Another big shot of cold air moves in after the rain late this week.

SUNDAY: Brief AM Showers, Cloudy and breezy, Much cooler. High: 68

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chilly. Low: 35 (Inland SE Georgia freeze)

TUESDAY: Inland AM frost. Mostly sunny. 38/62

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, Isolated PM showers. 45/62

THURSDAY: Isolated AM shower, Clearing and cool. 42/53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. 31/56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 36/65

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: January 11, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

