FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking a few showers before turning much cooler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Tracking the 60s Sunday morning with clouds arriving
- A few showers will move through SE Georgia early and arrive in Duval County by 9:30 - 10 AM.
- A few tailgate showers are possible before drying up for the game.
- Rain should push south of I-10 and out of our area before Noon
- Temperatures will be much cooler, hovering in the 60s all day
- Breezes pick up by afternoon, too, so it will be cool and breezy at EverBank Stadium
- Temperatures will fall through the afternoon and evening, bottoming out in the 30s by early Monday
- Some spots inland will freeze Monday morning, then frost becomes widespread Tuesday morning
- A weak and fast-moving weather system brings us the chance for rain on Wednesday into early Thursday
- Another big shot of cold air moves in after the rain late this week.
SUNDAY: Brief AM Showers, Cloudy and breezy, Much cooler. High: 68
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chilly. Low: 35 (Inland SE Georgia freeze)
TUESDAY: Inland AM frost. Mostly sunny. 38/62
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, Isolated PM showers. 45/62
THURSDAY: Isolated AM shower, Clearing and cool. 42/53
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. 31/56
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 36/65
