FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking a few showers before turning much cooler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Tracking the 60s Sunday morning with clouds arriving

A few showers will move through SE Georgia early and arrive in Duval County by 9:30 - 10 AM.

A few tailgate showers are possible before drying up for the game.

Rain should push south of I-10 and out of our area before Noon

Temperatures will be much cooler, hovering in the 60s all day

Breezes pick up by afternoon, too, so it will be cool and breezy at EverBank Stadium

Temperatures will fall through the afternoon and evening, bottoming out in the 30s by early Monday

Some spots inland will freeze Monday morning, then frost becomes widespread Tuesday morning

A weak and fast-moving weather system brings us the chance for rain on Wednesday into early Thursday

Another big shot of cold air moves in after the rain late this week.

SUNDAY: Brief AM Showers, Cloudy and breezy, Much cooler. High: 68

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chilly. Low: 35 (Inland SE Georgia freeze)

TUESDAY: Inland AM frost. Mostly sunny. 38/62

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, Isolated PM showers. 45/62

THURSDAY: Isolated AM shower, Clearing and cool. 42/53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. 31/56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 36/65

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: January 11, 2026

