First Alert Weather: Tracking the hottest temperatures in years

The weekend has started with a bang - temperatures have soared into the upper 90s this afternoon

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect area-wide until 7 PM, for feels like temps as high as 110°

Be careful if you’re spending a lot of time outside!

Know the signs of heat illness and do what you can to stay cool

Jacksonville’s forecast for tomorrow is 101°

The last time Jax hit 101° was July 28, 2016 - almost 9 years ago

We saw very isolated showers & storms Saturday afternoon

Sunday looks largely dry, but a few showers & storms may try to pop up inland on Monday

Tuesday/Wednesday look slightly stormier, helping drop our temps a little - it will still be hot though

Long-range forecasts still show signs of drier & hotter days - we’ll track it

TROPICS

No active storms or areas to watch the next 5-7 days

7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Warm. Low: 78

TOMORROW: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly Sunny & Very Hot. High: 101. Feels Like: 110-115 (Record: 100 - 1872)

MON: First Alert Weather Day. Partly Sunny & Very Hot. Isolated Inland Shower. High: 100. Feels Like: 112-117 (Record: 104 - 1872)

TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 76/96 (Record: 100 - 1872)

WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/95

THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 76/95

FRI: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 76/94

SAT: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 76/95

