Local

First Alert Weather: Tracking the hottest temperatures in years

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • The weekend has started with a bang - temperatures have soared into the upper 90s this afternoon
  • HEAT ADVISORY is in effect area-wide until 7 PM, for feels like temps as high as 110°
  • Another HEAT ADVISORY will take effect tomorrow from 11 AM - 7 PM
  • An EXTREME HEAT WATCH is already in effect for Monday - feels like temps could reach up to 115°
  • Sunday and Monday are both FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS
  • Be careful if you’re spending a lot of time outside!
  • Know the signs of heat illness and do what you can to stay cool
  • Jacksonville’s forecast for tomorrow is 101°
  • The last time Jax hit 101° was July 28, 2016 - almost 9 years ago
  • We saw very isolated showers & storms Saturday afternoon
  • Sunday looks largely dry, but a few showers & storms may try to pop up inland on Monday
  • Tuesday/Wednesday look slightly stormier, helping drop our temps a little - it will still be hot though
  • Long-range forecasts still show signs of drier & hotter days - we’ll track it

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS

  • No active storms or areas to watch the next 5-7 days

Tracking the Tropics: Saturday, July 26 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

7-day forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Warm. Low: 78
  • TOMORROW: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly Sunny & Very Hot. High: 101. Feels Like: 110-115 (Record: 100 - 1872)
  • MON: First Alert Weather Day. Partly Sunny & Very Hot. Isolated Inland Shower. High: 100. Feels Like: 112-117 (Record: 104 - 1872)
  • TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 76/96 (Record: 100 - 1872)
  • WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/95
  • THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 76/95
  • FRI: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 76/94
  • SAT: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 76/95

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Saturday, July 26 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read