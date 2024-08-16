First Alert Weather: Tracking onshore winds, rough seas, and a beautiful start to the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says it’s warm but a pretty fabulous day; the air is drier than usual, and the humidity is down.

It’s windy at the beaches with rough seas and surf. Coastal conditions will get better Saturday, then the wind shifts offshore Sunday.

Tonight will be quiet. Jacksonville’s overnight forecast is 68 degrees, which would be the first night in the 60s since June.

Saturday looks great – mostly sunny and warm, breezy at the coast, & dry with low humidity.

Jags game weather looks awesome.

Sunday brings an isolated chance for rain and storms.

Moisture really starts to build Monday with a few storms in store for Mon/Tue.

Onshore winds build back in late week, but unlike today and tomorrow, the pattern appears to be pretty wet.

As for the tropics, Hurricane Ernesto is tracking toward Bermuda and will move over the island tomorrow.

Ernesto is passing Jacksonville’s latitude today, sending us rough seas and surf. There are no local land impacts

It will clip Newfoundland late Monday/Tuesday as it becomes a big ocean storm.

There are no other areas of concern.

Here’s a look at you4 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Nice! Low: 68

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Warm, Low Humidity. High: 92

SUN: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower/Storm. 72/93

MON: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/94

WED: Partly Cloudy, Showers & A Few Storms. 75/91

THU: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Showers & Storms. 73/88

FRI: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 74/87

