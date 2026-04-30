First Alert Weather: Tracking rain chances into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A briefly wetter weather pattern has arrived & will continue through Saturday evening.

A few brief fast-moving showers this evening then partly cloudy with warm overnight lows in the 60s to around 70.

Friday will be warm & rather humid with highs in the 80s. A few showers, an isolated t’storm will develop mid-day into the afternoon.

Our best rain chances – the most widespread & significant rainfall – will be Saturday into Sat. night. The rain will reach SE Ga. & areas west of Highway 301 in NE Florida by late morning then Jacksonville & the rest of the area from noon through 5pm. A few strong storms will be possible & rainfall coverage looks like it’ll be 100% of the area with amounts averaging a half inch to an inch, locally 1-2”.

Dry weather returns Sunday but with very pleasant temps. & lower humidity. Highs in the 70s Sunday then into the 40s inland Sunday night.

Temps. will then gradually warm Monday through Wed. under fair to partly cloudy skies.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few evening showers… partly cloudy. Low: 67

A few evening showers… partly cloudy. Low: 67 FRIDAY: Mix of clouds & sun with a few showers, isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 86

Mix of clouds & sun with a few showers, isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 86 FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated shower early… partly cloudy. Low: 68

Isolated shower early… partly cloudy. Low: 68 SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy & warm with showers & t’storms spreading west to east from late morning through the afternoon. High: 84

Increasing clouds, breezy & warm with showers & t’storms spreading west to east from late morning through the afternoon. High: 84 SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler & less humid. 53/76

Mostly sunny, cooler & less humid. 53/76 MONDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. 50/79

Mostly sunny & nice. 50/79 TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. 55/86

Partly sunny, warmer. 55/86 WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 64/90

Partly cloudy. 64/90 THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy with scattered showers. 67/83

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