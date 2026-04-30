TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-95 North near Crescent Beach exit

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers on I-95 in south St. Johns County can expect a slowdown.

The left lane of the interstate, just south of State Road 206, is closed as first responders work a crash.

The crash happened around noon on Thursday. A white car is flipped on its roof. No word yet on how many people were in the car, and whether they’re hurt.

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Traffic is backed up on both sides of the interstate.

Check back here for updates.

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