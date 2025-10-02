First Alert Weather: Tracking rain and rough beach conditions

The First Alert Weather Team says to keep an umbrella nearby as rain blows through the area. A “local nor’easter” will howl now all the way through the weekend.

Notes from the meteorologist:

A “local nor’easter” will howl now all the way through the weekend.

Expect bands of heavy rain at times and gusty winds. Rain will be heaviest closer to the coast, with as much as

2-4”, locally



5”+ from I-95 to the beaches



1-3” Highway 301 to I-95



and generally an inch or less, locally 1-2” west of Highway 301.

Poor beach conditions with wind gusts of 30+ mph, rough seas and surf, a high rip current risk and some beach erosion.

Some flooding will occur at times of high tide for the beaches, intracoastal, St. Johns River and its tributaries.

Temperatures will remain mild but with high humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 70s.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

Tropics

Humberto and Imelda have become post-tropical ocean storms.

Low pressure near Fl. will not likely develop much due to proximity to land + some shear.

A tropical wave moving west off Africa has some potential for gradual development.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with gusty showers at times. Low: 71

Mostly cloudy with gusty showers at times. Low: 71 FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers… windy. High: 82

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers… windy. High: 82 FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds & showers, breezy. Low: 70

Clouds & showers, breezy. Low: 70 SATURDAY: Windy with showers at times, tropical-like downpours. High: 82

Windy with showers at times, tropical-like downpours. High: 82 SUNDAY: Windy with heavy showers at times. 72/80

Windy with heavy showers at times. 72/80 MONDAY: Clouds & scattered showers, breezy. 72/82

Clouds & scattered showers, breezy. 72/82 TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & breezy with scattered showers. 71/85

Partly to mostly cloudy & breezy with scattered showers. 71/85 WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 69/85

Partly cloudy with a few showers. 69/85 THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 68/84

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️