First Alert Weather: Tracking Saturday showers and few storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Cloudy skies continue Friday evening.

No rain for any evening plans.

Tomorrow morning will be mostly cloudy and dry in Jacksonville.

Clouds will thicken again through the day ahead of late afternoon showers/storms.

Showers and a few storms will arrive first for Inland SE Georgia just before lunchtime.

The rain and storms progress east and southeast through the afternoon.

An isolated strong storm is possible along and north of I-10.

Main threat is gusty winds and lightning with any storms that develop.

Showers and a few storms arrive in the JAX Metro area between 3 and 5 pm.

Another wave of rain and storms continues into the evening before we dry out.

Highs tomorrow will be in the lower to mid-70s.

Sunday is looking DRY for the JAGS game at 1 pm on FOX30.

Temperatures will be in the lower 60s for kickoff.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 50

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. Showers and a few storms arrive late afternoon. High: 75

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. 53/62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/70

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. 51/75

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. 53/75

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. 57/78

