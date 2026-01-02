First Alert Weather: Tracking Saturday showers and few storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Cloudy skies continue Friday evening.
- No rain for any evening plans.
- Tomorrow morning will be mostly cloudy and dry in Jacksonville.
- Clouds will thicken again through the day ahead of late afternoon showers/storms.
- Showers and a few storms will arrive first for Inland SE Georgia just before lunchtime.
- The rain and storms progress east and southeast through the afternoon.
- An isolated strong storm is possible along and north of I-10.
- Main threat is gusty winds and lightning with any storms that develop.
- Showers and a few storms arrive in the JAX Metro area between 3 and 5 pm.
- Another wave of rain and storms continues into the evening before we dry out.
- Highs tomorrow will be in the lower to mid-70s.
- Sunday is looking DRY for the JAGS game at 1 pm on FOX30.
- Temperatures will be in the lower 60s for kickoff.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 50
- TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. Showers and a few storms arrive late afternoon. High: 75
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. 53/62
- MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/70
- TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/72
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. 51/75
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. 53/75
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. 57/78
