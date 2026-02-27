First Alert Weather: Tracking showers arriving this afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The morning commute will be dry in Jacksonville with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Today will be mostly cloudy with showers arriving midday and into the afternoon from west to east.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible this afternoon.

Showers continue this evening into early Saturday.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Highs will remain in the upper 70s in NE Florida today and lower 70s in SE Georgia.

A few neighborhoods SW of JAX will make it to 80 degrees.

A few lingering showers into early Saturday morning before drying up for lunchtime.

Highs back down to the upper 60s to lower 70s Saturday as onshore winds develop.

60s at the beaches

Sunday will be dry with highs in the lower to mid 70s inland and 60s along the coast.

TODAY: Turning mostly cloudy. Afternoon/evening showers. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers. LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers early. Dry afternoon. 56/69

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 51/72

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/75

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/76

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/80

