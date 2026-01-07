First Alert Weather: Tracking some patchy AM fog, near record highs heading into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 60s with areas of patchy fog and low clouds.

The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning before more sunshine this afternoon.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s.

Some neighborhoods may try to touch 80 degrees over the next several afternoons.

Our next chance of rain arrives early Sunday with an isolated brief shower ahead of a cold front.

The JAGS playoff game looks to be dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and breezy.

Cold air returns Sunday night into Monday with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s for the start of next work week.

Highs only in the upper 50s on Monday.

TODAY: AM patchy fog, clouds early, then partly sunny. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with some fog. LOW: 56

THURSDAY: AM Fog. Partly cloudy and warm. 56/78 (Record: 82 - 2005)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 57/81(Record: 83 - 1974)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 58/82 (Record: 82 - 1957)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated brief shower early. Some afternoon sun and breezy. 55/68

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. 38/57

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 38/62

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️