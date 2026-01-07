First Alert Weather: Tracking some patchy AM fog, near record highs heading into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 60s with areas of patchy fog and low clouds.
- The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning before more sunshine this afternoon.
- Highs today will be in the upper 70s.
- Some neighborhoods may try to touch 80 degrees over the next several afternoons.
- Our next chance of rain arrives early Sunday with an isolated brief shower ahead of a cold front.
- The JAGS playoff game looks to be dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and breezy.
- Cold air returns Sunday night into Monday with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s for the start of next work week.
- Highs only in the upper 50s on Monday.
TODAY: AM patchy fog, clouds early, then partly sunny. HIGH: 78
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with some fog. LOW: 56
THURSDAY: AM Fog. Partly cloudy and warm. 56/78 (Record: 82 - 2005)
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 57/81(Record: 83 - 1974)
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 58/82 (Record: 82 - 1957)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated brief shower early. Some afternoon sun and breezy. 55/68
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. 38/57
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 38/62
