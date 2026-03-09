First Alert Weather: Tracking a very warm first half of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Tacking mostly clear skies at the coast and partly cloudy skies well inland this afternoon.

This evening will be mostly clear and dry. Temperatures in the 70s.

The weather story for the next several days is the near-record warmth. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s for most inland neighborhoods under plenty of sunshine.

Beaches will be in the lower to mid-80s in the afternoons.

Some inland neighborhoods will be approaching 90°.

March 10, 1947, is Jacksonville’s earliest 90° day on record.

Even warmer Wednesday with many inland neighborhoods close to/reaching 90°.

A cold front is forecast to sweep across our area on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon and evening.

Rain and storms on Thursday afternoon may impact Round 1 of The Players.

(Tuesday’s military appreciation day and concert are warm and dry!)

Cooler temperatures settle in on Friday into the weekend.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog late. LOW: 63

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 89 (Record: 91 - 1974)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. 64/89 (Record: 89 - 1967)

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds and breezy, afternoon & evening showers and thunderstorms. 66/81

FRIDAY: Isolated AM shower. Cooler with morning clouds and afternoon sun. 53/71

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/79

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon showers. 58/82

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. 62/81

