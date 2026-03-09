First Alert Weather: Tracking a very warm first half of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Tacking mostly clear skies at the coast and partly cloudy skies well inland this afternoon.
- This evening will be mostly clear and dry. Temperatures in the 70s.
- The weather story for the next several days is the near-record warmth. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s for most inland neighborhoods under plenty of sunshine.
- Beaches will be in the lower to mid-80s in the afternoons.
- Some inland neighborhoods will be approaching 90°.
- March 10, 1947, is Jacksonville’s earliest 90° day on record.
- Even warmer Wednesday with many inland neighborhoods close to/reaching 90°.
- A cold front is forecast to sweep across our area on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon and evening.
- Rain and storms on Thursday afternoon may impact Round 1 of The Players.
- (Tuesday’s military appreciation day and concert are warm and dry!)
- Cooler temperatures settle in on Friday into the weekend.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog late. LOW: 63
- TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 89 (Record: 91 - 1974)
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. 64/89 (Record: 89 - 1967)
- THURSDAY: Increasing clouds and breezy, afternoon & evening showers and thunderstorms. 66/81
- FRIDAY: Isolated AM shower. Cooler with morning clouds and afternoon sun. 53/71
- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/79
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon showers. 58/82
- MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. 62/81
