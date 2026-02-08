First Alert Weather: Tracking a warming trend & a rain glimmer of hope

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s another sunny and really nice day today

Temperatures are a touch cool, as low as the 50s for afternoon temperatures at the beaches

Tonight’s cold, but not as cold as last night, with everybody staying above freezing

Temperatures warm slightly through mid-week this week

But the weather pattern stays a bit stagnant by late week, with few changes each day

Pollen and wildfires remain top of mind with dry weather for most of the week

Wildfire risk should wane slightly with a bit more humidity by mid-week

Also, there is a glimmer of hope in the form of RAIN on the horizon

Long-range forecast models are finally showing some agreement

A line of rain will move through the area on Sunday

There will be some localized heavy rain, thunder & lightning

We’ll be updating the forecast over the coming days to see if this still jives

If there is rain on Sunday, this will have an impact on the Daytona 500 - we’re tracking

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Low: 40

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Nice. High: 68

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild. 42/76

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Sprinkle possible. 49/75

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 52/74

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 50/74

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 50/70

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy, A Few Storms. 53/70

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️