First Alert Weather: Tracking a warming trend & a rain glimmer of hope

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s another sunny and really nice day today
- Temperatures are a touch cool, as low as the 50s for afternoon temperatures at the beaches
- Tonight’s cold, but not as cold as last night, with everybody staying above freezing
- Temperatures warm slightly through mid-week this week
- But the weather pattern stays a bit stagnant by late week, with few changes each day
- Pollen and wildfires remain top of mind with dry weather for most of the week
- Wildfire risk should wane slightly with a bit more humidity by mid-week
- Also, there is a glimmer of hope in the form of RAIN on the horizon
- Long-range forecast models are finally showing some agreement
- A line of rain will move through the area on Sunday
- There will be some localized heavy rain, thunder & lightning
- We’ll be updating the forecast over the coming days to see if this still jives
- If there is rain on Sunday, this will have an impact on the Daytona 500 - we’re tracking
TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Low: 40
TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Nice. High: 68
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild. 42/76
WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Sprinkle possible. 49/75
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 52/74
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 50/74
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 50/70
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy, A Few Storms. 53/70
