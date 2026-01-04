First Alert Weather: Tracking a warming trend with little rain in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Clouds have held tough today over NE Florida, keeping temps in check
- It will be a chilly night tonight, and the coldest night of the week
- A few clouds hang around tomorrow, but we’ll see more sunshine
- A warming trend starts tomorrow, and we’ll be in the 70s all week
- Morning temps will be cool but above average in the mid-50s
- A storm system approaches our area next weekend
- There are hints of some rain moving in, but it does not look like much at this time
- Temps look to cool back below average in the longer term after next weekend
- Weather does not look impactful for a Jags home playoff game next weekend (specific day still TBD)
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Patchy Fog & A Few Clouds. Chilly. Low: 46
- TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy. High: 73
- TUE: Partly Sunny. 50/75
- WED: Partly Sunny. 54/78
- THU: Partly Sunny. 56/78
- FRI: Partly Sunny. 57/78
- SAT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Iso. Shower. 58/76
- SUN: Mostly Cloudy. 50/65
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area