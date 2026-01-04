First Alert Weather: Tracking a warming trend with little rain in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Clouds have held tough today over NE Florida, keeping temps in check

It will be a chilly night tonight, and the coldest night of the week

A few clouds hang around tomorrow, but we’ll see more sunshine

A warming trend starts tomorrow, and we’ll be in the 70s all week

Morning temps will be cool but above average in the mid-50s

A storm system approaches our area next weekend

There are hints of some rain moving in, but it does not look like much at this time

Temps look to cool back below average in the longer term after next weekend

Weather does not look impactful for a Jags home playoff game next weekend (specific day still TBD)

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog & A Few Clouds. Chilly. Low: 46

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy. High: 73

TUE: Partly Sunny. 50/75

WED: Partly Sunny. 54/78

THU: Partly Sunny. 56/78

FRI: Partly Sunny. 57/78

SAT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Iso. Shower. 58/76

SUN: Mostly Cloudy. 50/65

