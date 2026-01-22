First Alert Weather: Tracking a warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a cool start to Thursday, but not nearly as cold as it’s been at night lately.
- Clouds will gradually go away through the day, leaving us with sunshine & 70s for daytime highs
- Friday’s even warmer as we get up into the mid 70s - today & tomorrow will be very nice!
- Onshore winds pick up Saturday, the clouds increase, and it will be chilly to start the weekend
- Then Sunday, the wind turns direction and temps soar to near 80
- Rain late Sunday moves out Monday morning, then we turn colder
- We’re tracking widespread frost/freezes early Tuesday with an inland freeze early Wednesday
- A major winter storm is taking shape to impact portions of the Southern Plains, Midwest & Deep South
- Snow & ice will impact states from Texas/Oklahoma all the way to the East Coast from Saturday thru Monday
- There will be ZERO winter weather in our area, but expect travel delays out of Jax
TODAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny. High: 71
TONIGHT: Cool. Low: 51
FRI: Partly Cloudy & Mild. 51/74
SAT: Cloudy, Windy & Chilly. 53/61
SUN: Breezy & Warmer. Shower @ Night. 51/75
MON: Shower Early, Partly Cloudy & Much Cooler. 48/55
TUE: AM Frost/Freeze. 30/52
WED: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. 32/64
