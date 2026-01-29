First Alert Weather: Tracking when the coldest temperatures of the season arrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Morning commute: dry local roads with chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s inland and upper 30s to lower 40s along the coast.
- Frost likely on many inland windshields this AM
- Widespread inland freeze this morning through 8 - 9 a.m.
- Highs will reach the upper 50s in Jacksonville.
- Some spots SW of JAX will try to make a run at 60 degrees
- A frost/freeze west of Highway 301 overnight tonight.
- Above freezing in Jacksonville.
- Highs in the lower to mid 60s tomorrow with partly cloudy skies.
- An isolated shower is possible Friday night into early Saturday morning.
- First Alert Weather Days for Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to likely record cold and blustery conditions.
- A sprinkle/snow flurry/light sleet is possible Saturday evening; however, no accumulations are forecast.
- Temperatures fall through the afternoon on Saturday as northerly winds pick up.
- We will likely be at or below freezing by Saturday evening between 8 - 10 pm.
- Coldest air of the season arrives Sunday morning with a freeze all the way to the beaches.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the single digits and lower teens Sunday morning.
- The Donna Marathon at JAX Beach will be “brutally” cold Sunday AM with the temps in the mid to upper 20s and a NW breeze at 20-25 mph+. Feels like temp at race start will be 10-12 degrees.
- Another widespread frost and freeze to the coast on Monday morning.
TODAY: Widespread inland morning frost/freeze. Partly cloudy and chilly. High: 57
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Well inland frost/freeze. LOW: 35
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Shower at night. 35/64
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. An evening sprinkle/flurry/light sleet. 39/47 (falling in the afternoon)
SUNDAY: Widespread AM frost/freeze to the coast. Mostly sunny and breezy. Cold. 21/41(record: 24 - 1977)
MONDAY: Widespread AM frost/freeze to the coast. Mostly sunny and chilly. 22/50 (record: 23 - 1979)
TUESDAY: Widespread AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 28/58
WEDNESDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Partly sunny. 34/63
