FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tranquil weather persists

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A warm, mostly sunny day with mild morning temperatures and highs near 80.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Wednesday morning temperatures inland are in the 50s and 60s, and near 70 along the coast with onshore winds at the beaches.
  • Skies are mostly clear, and there could be some isolated fog, but not widespread or particularly dense.
  • Abundant sunshine is on the way today, with highs near 80 in the afternoon.
  • Quiet weather continues through much of the upcoming weekend, with a chance of rain late Sunday along/ahead of a cold front.

TROPICS:

  • Lorenzo remains weak, and there is no threat to land.
  • The Caribbean may be an area to watch next week into late October for tropical mischief.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. HIGH: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/81

FRIDAY: Sunny. 58/81

SATURDAY: Sunny. 57/82

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an afternoon/evening shower. 62/83

MONDAY: A shower early, then becoming mostly sunny. 65/81

TUESDAY: Sunny. 55/80

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: October 15, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

