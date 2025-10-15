FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tranquil weather persists

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A warm, mostly sunny day with mild morning temperatures and highs near 80.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Wednesday morning temperatures inland are in the 50s and 60s, and near 70 along the coast with onshore winds at the beaches.

Skies are mostly clear, and there could be some isolated fog, but not widespread or particularly dense.

Abundant sunshine is on the way today, with highs near 80 in the afternoon.

Quiet weather continues through much of the upcoming weekend, with a chance of rain late Sunday along/ahead of a cold front.

TROPICS:

Lorenzo remains weak, and there is no threat to land.

The Caribbean may be an area to watch next week into late October for tropical mischief.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. HIGH: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/81

FRIDAY: Sunny. 58/81

SATURDAY: Sunny. 57/82

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an afternoon/evening shower. 62/83

MONDAY: A shower early, then becoming mostly sunny. 65/81

TUESDAY: Sunny. 55/80

