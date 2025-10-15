FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tranquil weather persists

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A warm, mostly sunny day with mild morning temperatures and highs near 80.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Wednesday morning temperatures inland are in the 50s and 60s, and near 70 along the coast with onshore winds at the beaches.
- Skies are mostly clear, and there could be some isolated fog, but not widespread or particularly dense.
- Abundant sunshine is on the way today, with highs near 80 in the afternoon.
- Quiet weather continues through much of the upcoming weekend, with a chance of rain late Sunday along/ahead of a cold front.
TROPICS:
- Lorenzo remains weak, and there is no threat to land.
- The Caribbean may be an area to watch next week into late October for tropical mischief.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. HIGH: 80
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 59
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/81
FRIDAY: Sunny. 58/81
SATURDAY: Sunny. 57/82
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an afternoon/evening shower. 62/83
MONDAY: A shower early, then becoming mostly sunny. 65/81
TUESDAY: Sunny. 55/80
