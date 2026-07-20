First Alert Weather: Tropical Depression #2 and a few storms each day

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

It’s hot & humid with a few storms lifting up from Central FL

Tropical Depression #2 formed Sunday morning in the NE Gulf

It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Bertha as it moves away from the local area

There will be no local impacts from this storm

But rain & storms continue to pivot up into the local area

The best chance for storms this evening will be west of I-95

The weather pattern doesn’t change much the next few days

We’ll see a few storms each day, mainly inland

Temperatures remain near & slightly above average

The days turn slightly wetter & cooler by next weekend

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TROPICS

Tropical Depression #2 is slowly gathering strength in the NE Gulf

T.D. #2 is forecast to become Bertha late Monday or Tuesday

This system is headed westbound, bringing heavy rain to the Northern Gulf Coast

There are no other areas to watch in the tropics

Tracking the Tropics: Sunday, July 19 Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TONIGHT: A Few Isolated Inland Storms. Partly Cloudy. Low: 75

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. High: 95

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/94

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/95

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/96

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 76/95

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 76/92

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 76/91

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, July 19 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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