First Alert Weather: Tropical Depression #2 and a few storms each day

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- It’s hot & humid with a few storms lifting up from Central FL
- Tropical Depression #2 formed Sunday morning in the NE Gulf
- It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Bertha as it moves away from the local area
- There will be no local impacts from this storm
- But rain & storms continue to pivot up into the local area
- The best chance for storms this evening will be west of I-95
- The weather pattern doesn’t change much the next few days
- We’ll see a few storms each day, mainly inland
- Temperatures remain near & slightly above average
- The days turn slightly wetter & cooler by next weekend
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TROPICS
- Tropical Depression #2 is slowly gathering strength in the NE Gulf
- T.D. #2 is forecast to become Bertha late Monday or Tuesday
- This system is headed westbound, bringing heavy rain to the Northern Gulf Coast
- There are no other areas to watch in the tropics
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TONIGHT: A Few Isolated Inland Storms. Partly Cloudy. Low: 75
TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. High: 95
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/94
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/95
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/96
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 76/95
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 76/92
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 76/91
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