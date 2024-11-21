FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tumbling temps and abundant sunshine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Finally feeling like fall!

It’s a touch cool this morning – temperatures will be slowly falling until sunrise.

It’s breezy to start and the winds will stay up through the day.

Temperatures this afternoon will be 20-30 degrees COOLER than yesterday.

Morning temps Friday will be in the low 40s in NE FL with some spots inland reaching the 30s.

All stays sunny and cool through the weekend.

We will be tracking the potential for frost well inland this weekend too.

Temps gradually warm through Thanksgiving Day next week before the next front moves through.

Tropics: No active storms and no development is expected the next 7 days.

TODAY: Sunny, Breezy & Much Cooler! High: 66

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold! Low: 42

FRI: Sunny & Cool. 42/61

SAT: Sunny & Cool. 39/64

SUN: Sunny. 40/68

MON: Sunny & Mild. 44/74

TUE: Partly Sunny. 46/75

WED: Partly Cloudy. 53/73

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.