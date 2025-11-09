First Alert Weather: Turning much colder with little rain in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Sunday was warm & even a bit humid with sun & clouds

Rain & storms are pushing through SE GA this evening

A cold front plunges through tonight

While there may be an isolated shower as the front passes through tonight, most spots stay dry

Temps fall into the 40s by sunrise Monday

Monday stays sunny, but it will be 20-30 degrees cooler than Sunday

Tuesday morning drops to freezing, while Wednesday morning will be near freezing too

Frost looks patchy and isolated early Tuesday, but more widespread early Wednesday

We are not forecasting frost or freezes for the beaches of NE FL

The cold doesn’t last long - we’re well above freezing Thursday morning

We will be warm, near 80 degrees, next weekend

We’ll be keeping an eye on the next potential cold front and chance for rain next Sunday

Tropics:

Nothing

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Shower/Storm Early, then Clearing. Dropping temps. Low: 46

TOMORROW: Sunny, Windy & Cool. High: 59

TUE: AM Inland Freeze, Sunny & Cool. 32/56

WED: AM Frost & Freeze, Sunny. 33/69

THU: Sunny. 44/74

FRI: Mostly Sunny. 47/74

SAT: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 48/77

SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 55/78

