First Alert Weather: Turning much colder with little rain in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Sunday was warm & even a bit humid with sun & clouds
- Rain & storms are pushing through SE GA this evening
- A cold front plunges through tonight
- While there may be an isolated shower as the front passes through tonight, most spots stay dry
- Temps fall into the 40s by sunrise Monday
- Monday stays sunny, but it will be 20-30 degrees cooler than Sunday
- Tuesday morning drops to freezing, while Wednesday morning will be near freezing too
- Frost looks patchy and isolated early Tuesday, but more widespread early Wednesday
- We are not forecasting frost or freezes for the beaches of NE FL
- The cold doesn’t last long - we’re well above freezing Thursday morning
- We will be warm, near 80 degrees, next weekend
- We’ll be keeping an eye on the next potential cold front and chance for rain next Sunday
Tropics:
- Nothing
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Shower/Storm Early, then Clearing. Dropping temps. Low: 46
- TOMORROW: Sunny, Windy & Cool. High: 59
- TUE: AM Inland Freeze, Sunny & Cool. 32/56
- WED: AM Frost & Freeze, Sunny. 33/69
- THU: Sunny. 44/74
- FRI: Mostly Sunny. 47/74
- SAT: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 48/77
- SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 55/78
