First Alert Weather: Turning much colder with little rain in view

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Sunday was warm & even a bit humid with sun & clouds
  • Rain & storms are pushing through SE GA this evening
  • A cold front plunges through tonight
  • While there may be an isolated shower as the front passes through tonight, most spots stay dry
  • Temps fall into the 40s by sunrise Monday
  • Monday stays sunny, but it will be 20-30 degrees cooler than Sunday
  • Tuesday morning drops to freezing, while Wednesday morning will be near freezing too
  • Frost looks patchy and isolated early Tuesday, but more widespread early Wednesday
  • We are not forecasting frost or freezes for the beaches of NE FL
  • The cold doesn’t last long - we’re well above freezing Thursday morning
  • We will be warm, near 80 degrees, next weekend
  • We’ll be keeping an eye on the next potential cold front and chance for rain next Sunday

Tropics:

  • Nothing

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Shower/Storm Early, then Clearing.  Dropping temps. Low: 46
  • TOMORROW: Sunny, Windy & Cool. High: 59
  • TUE: AM Inland Freeze, Sunny & Cool. 32/56
  • WED: AM Frost & Freeze, Sunny. 33/69
  • THU: Sunny. 44/74
  • FRI: Mostly Sunny. 47/74
  • SAT: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 48/77
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 55/78

