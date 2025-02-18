First Alert Weather: Umbrellas and coats needed for Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day.

Here’s what you can expect:

Clouds increase tonight as our next weather system moves in

Rain Wednesday with temperatures only in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Coverage will be 100% with amounts averaging a half inch to an inch.

Wet roads and cold temperatures

Clouds early Thursday will give way to partly cloudy skies in what will be a chilly day with highs in the 50s

Cold Thursday night with a widespread inland frost/freeze

A chilly Friday and a cool weekend ahead though afternoon temperatures will get back into the mid-60s Saturday and Sunday

Here’s the 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partial sun as high & mid-level clouds begin to move in from the west… temps. in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Increasing & thickening clouds. Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Chilly rain. High: 59

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening clouds & drizzle… a few breaks in the clouds late. Low: 43

THURSDAY: Clouds early… becoming partly cloudy/breezy/cool. High: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cold. 30/55

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 38/63

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 46/64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/68

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 42/72

