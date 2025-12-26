FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Unseasonably warm before a New Year’s chill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

It’s a cool start to Boxing Day with some areas of fog inland

If you liked the weather on Thursday, you’ll like Friday too

We’ll see mostly sunny skies and temps near records in the upper 70s and low 80s

Not much changes for the weekend either, it looks great all the way through

Grab a jacket if you’re headed to the Gator Bowl Saturday evening

Kickoff (7:30) temps will be in the low 70s and upper 60s - pleasant football weather

A strong cold front moves through the area on Monday

A weakening line of rain will push from west to east, bringing us a brief shower later Monday

Temperatures TUMBLE down for New Year’s Eve and Day

We’re tracking frost inland both mornings and midnight temps in the 30s and 40s NYE Night

The foreseeable future still looks largely dry

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Nice! High: 80

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 56

SAT: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 56/80

SUN: Partly Cloudy and Pleasant. 57/80

MON: Partly Cloudy and Breezy, Brief Shower. 59/81

TUE: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Much Cooler. 43/59

NYE: AM Inland Frost/Freeze, Mostly Sunny. 35/59

NYD: AM Inland Frost, Mostly Sunny. 34/66

