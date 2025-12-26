Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Unseasonably warm before a New Year’s chill

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • It’s a cool start to Boxing Day with some areas of fog inland
  • If you liked the weather on Thursday, you’ll like Friday too
  • We’ll see mostly sunny skies and temps near records in the upper 70s and low 80s
  • Not much changes for the weekend either, it looks great all the way through
  • Grab a jacket if you’re headed to the Gator Bowl Saturday evening
  • Kickoff (7:30) temps will be in the low 70s and upper 60s - pleasant football weather
  • A strong cold front moves through the area on Monday
  • A weakening line of rain will push from west to east, bringing us a brief shower later Monday
  • Temperatures TUMBLE down for New Year’s Eve and Day
  • We’re tracking frost inland both mornings and midnight temps in the 30s and 40s NYE Night
  • The foreseeable future still looks largely dry

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Nice! High: 80

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 56

SAT: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 56/80

SUN: Partly Cloudy and Pleasant. 57/80

MON: Partly Cloudy and Breezy, Brief Shower. 59/81

TUE: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Much Cooler. 43/59

NYE: AM Inland Frost/Freeze, Mostly Sunny. 35/59

NYD: AM Inland Frost, Mostly Sunny. 34/66

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Friday, December 26 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read