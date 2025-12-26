FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Unseasonably warm before a New Year’s chill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- It’s a cool start to Boxing Day with some areas of fog inland
- If you liked the weather on Thursday, you’ll like Friday too
- We’ll see mostly sunny skies and temps near records in the upper 70s and low 80s
- Not much changes for the weekend either, it looks great all the way through
- Grab a jacket if you’re headed to the Gator Bowl Saturday evening
- Kickoff (7:30) temps will be in the low 70s and upper 60s - pleasant football weather
- A strong cold front moves through the area on Monday
- A weakening line of rain will push from west to east, bringing us a brief shower later Monday
- Temperatures TUMBLE down for New Year’s Eve and Day
- We’re tracking frost inland both mornings and midnight temps in the 30s and 40s NYE Night
- The foreseeable future still looks largely dry
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Nice! High: 80
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 56
SAT: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 56/80
SUN: Partly Cloudy and Pleasant. 57/80
MON: Partly Cloudy and Breezy, Brief Shower. 59/81
TUE: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Much Cooler. 43/59
NYE: AM Inland Frost/Freeze, Mostly Sunny. 35/59
NYD: AM Inland Frost, Mostly Sunny. 34/66
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️