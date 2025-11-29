First Alert Weather: Up-and-down temps with some rain in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Peeks of sun on Saturday made an otherwise cool day not bad

Saturday night will be chilly, but not nearly as cold as the last couple of nights

Sunday will see the clouds increase again late in the day, but it will be a pleasant & warmer day

Monday will be cloudy with an isolated shower

A cold front moves through the area on Tuesday, bringing us the first measurable rain in weeks

Heaviest rain looks to be in SE GA, where local neighborhoods will see a half-inch plus

Totals in NE FL look less, more on the order of a quarter-inch

There may be some lightning here and there, too

Wednesday & Thursday turn cooler but sunny

Tropics:

Nothing. Hurricane season ends tomorrow.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 53

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Pleasant. High: 75

MON: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 57/71

TUE: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 59/75

WED: Mostly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. 50/67

THU: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 45/67

FRI: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 46/70

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 54/76

