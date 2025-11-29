First Alert Weather: Up-and-down temps with some rain in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Peeks of sun on Saturday made an otherwise cool day not bad
- Saturday night will be chilly, but not nearly as cold as the last couple of nights
- Sunday will see the clouds increase again late in the day, but it will be a pleasant & warmer day
- Monday will be cloudy with an isolated shower
- A cold front moves through the area on Tuesday, bringing us the first measurable rain in weeks
- Heaviest rain looks to be in SE GA, where local neighborhoods will see a half-inch plus
- Totals in NE FL look less, more on the order of a quarter-inch
- There may be some lightning here and there, too
- Wednesday & Thursday turn cooler but sunny
Tropics:
- Nothing. Hurricane season ends tomorrow.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 53
- TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Pleasant. High: 75
- MON: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 57/71
- TUE: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 59/75
- WED: Mostly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. 50/67
- THU: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 45/67
- FRI: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 46/70
- SAT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 54/76
