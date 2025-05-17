First Alert Weather: Very hot and dry weather pattern for Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday has been the latest mostly sunny and hot day.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said we can expect for the rest of the weekend and beyond:

Temperatures peaked Saturday afternoon in the low to mid-90s.

A few clouds have helped keep our temperatures from reaching record levels.

Sunday will be very similar, with mostly to partly sunny skies and 90s across the board.

A few isolated showers/storms will try to sneak into Southeast Georgia on Sunday evening.

Rain will not be widespread.

Near-record highs continue through Wednesday.

A cold front moves through Wednesday into Thursday.

A few isolated showers will accompany the front, but this does not look like a big rain-maker.

Temperatures go down slightly after the front.

But it will still be very warm and largely dry through next weekend.

