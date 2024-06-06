First Alert Weather: Very hot and humid with less rain by the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma is tracking temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. It feels like 100+ in some spots.

The sea breeze is pushing inland, cooling the coast. A few storms will develop down around Orlando/Daytona, and he expects a few of those storms to push north into our area

One or two showers/storms may make it to Duval but not everyone will see rain. Showers fade around sunset, and it’ll be humid overnight.

Simma is tracking isolated storms Friday afternoon, mainly in northeast Florida. Once again, a lot of neighborhoods won’t see rain

The weekend is going to be hot and dry.

Next week looks wetter, starting on Tuesday

There’s no area of concern in the tropics.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 73

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Hot! Isolated afternoon/evening storm. High: 97 (Record: 100 – 1993)

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 71/95 (Record: 99 – 1993)

SUN: Mostly Sunny & Very Hot. 72/99 (Record: 101 – 1872)

MON: Mostly Sunny. 73/97 (Record: 100 – 1954)

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 71/91

WED: Scattered Showers & Storms. 72/90

THU: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 73/89

