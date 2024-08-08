First Alert Weather: Very hot temperatures and more summertime storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking hot temperatures with some thermometers getting close to 100 degrees.

A few showers and storms are possible through sunset this evening, mainly in Northeast Florida. Not everyone sees rain.

A few storms return Friday afternoon with slightly better coverage. Storms will be around both Saturday and Sunday. The rain looks to get out of the area before the Jags preseason game on Saturday evening.

Back to School Monday morning looks humid and dry as storms will be around for some by afternoon.

Tropical Storm Debby is moving over the Carolinas. It will be tracking over New England this weekend as a remnant low.

There’s another area to watch in the East-Central Atlantic. A tropical wave will be moving toward the Caribbean by next week.

Long-range forecasts have the tropical wave developing, but staying over the Atlantic.

The next named storm will be “Ernesto.”

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 76

TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. High: 96

SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 76/94

SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/94

MON: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/92

WED: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 76/93

THU: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 75/92

