FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very warm days ahead with some rain by Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Sunday will be warm to hot with near-record highs and abundant sunshine. Highs will rise to near 90 this afternoon.

A good beach day Sunday, minus an elevated risk of rip currents.

The ongoing drought combined with dry/warm air and gusty winds will promote an elevated risk of wildfires Sunday.

Monday will be similarly warm with afternoon highs near 90.

A cold front will approach from the north Monday night into Tuesday, passing south of our area by Wednesday. This will bring occasional showers, cooler temperatures, and gusty winds to our area.

Dry and warm weather returns by Thursday into next weekend.

Oak pollen continues to be very high, with the misery index at 100/100.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. HIGH: 87 (Record: 90 - 1935)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and comfortable. LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. 58/87 (Record: 91 - 1935)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, much cooler. 60/69

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers early. 57/73

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/82

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 59/88 (Record: 90 - 2023)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 63/82

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: March 22, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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