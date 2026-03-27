First Alert Weather: Very warm Friday before a windy and much cooler weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the 60s under mainly clear skies. Some patchy fog is possible through sunrise, but it likely will not be as much as Thursday morning.
- Today will be hot as afternoon highs approach 90 degrees, likely falling just short of 90. Beaches will be cooler in the low 80s.
- Dramatically different weather arrives for the weekend behind a cold front.
- Wind increases Saturday morning with clouds moving in. Saturday will be a gray, chilly, and windy day, especially along the beaches. Wind gusts could approach 40 mph.
- This weekend will not be a good beach weekend, with a very high risk of rip currents and dangerous surf.
- Aside from a few areas of drizzle, the front will pass through dry on Saturday.
- Plenty of clouds, gusty onshore winds, and cooler than average temperatures continue for Sunday.
- We will rebound back into the 80s with dry weather next week.
- Extreme drought continues across our entire area, with some exceptional drought far inland (the worst category of drought).
TODAY: Patchy fog early, then sunny and very warm. HIGH: 88 (Record: 90 - 2023)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 61
SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy, windy, and much cooler. HIGH: 67 (falling some through the day, upper 50s/low 60s by the afternoon)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy, some late day sun. 54/73 (60s at the beaches)
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. 54/77
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 56/83
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/84
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 60/85
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