First Alert Weather: Very warm Friday before a windy and much cooler weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the 60s under mainly clear skies. Some patchy fog is possible through sunrise, but it likely will not be as much as Thursday morning.

Today will be hot as afternoon highs approach 90 degrees, likely falling just short of 90. Beaches will be cooler in the low 80s.

Dramatically different weather arrives for the weekend behind a cold front.

Wind increases Saturday morning with clouds moving in. Saturday will be a gray, chilly, and windy day, especially along the beaches. Wind gusts could approach 40 mph.

This weekend will not be a good beach weekend, with a very high risk of rip currents and dangerous surf.

Aside from a few areas of drizzle, the front will pass through dry on Saturday.

Plenty of clouds, gusty onshore winds, and cooler than average temperatures continue for Sunday.

We will rebound back into the 80s with dry weather next week.

Extreme drought continues across our entire area, with some exceptional drought far inland (the worst category of drought).

TODAY: Patchy fog early, then sunny and very warm. HIGH: 88 (Record: 90 - 2023)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy, windy, and much cooler. HIGH: 67 (falling some through the day, upper 50s/low 60s by the afternoon)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy, some late day sun. 54/73 (60s at the beaches)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. 54/77

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 56/83

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/84

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 60/85

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