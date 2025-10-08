Local

First Alert Weather: Warm afternoon before local nor’easter conditions return

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute in Jacksonville today.

  • An isolated shower may develop offshore and head inland near or south of St. Augustine today.
  • Most neighborhoods won’t see rain.
  • Highs today will be warm and well above average in the mid to upper 80s.
    • Lower 80s along the coast
  • Skies will be partly sunny to partly cloudy.
  • Local nor’easter conditions return tomorrow morning and afternoon.
    • Scattered showers, especially along the coast, Thu./Fri./Sat AM
    • Winds will arrive by mid to late morning tomorrow along the coast
      • NE 10-20 mph. Gusts of 30+
    • Higher tidal levels THU through the weekend will likely lead to “moderate” levels of flooding along the coast/intracoastal/St. Johns River and it’s tributaries.
      • Flooding of 2-3 feet above normally dry ground where it occurs at times of high tide.
  • We dry up Saturday AM and then remain dry for the rest of the weekend.
  • JAGS game on Sunday looks very nice in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, mostly sunny with lower humidity.

Tracking the Tropics: October 8, 2025 Tracking the Tropics

TROPICS:

  • (1) Tropical storm Jerry is over the Central Atlantic & will be just north/northeast of the Caribbean islands by Thu./Fri. while veering more northward. Jerry stays far to the east of the U.S.
  • (2) A wave over the Bay of Campeche will move into Mexico by Wed. night.
  • (3) Low pressure will develop east/northeast of Jax late this week & may try to take on some subtropical characteristics while moving offshore of the eastern seaboard.
  • Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TODAY: Partly sunny and mainly dry. Isolated shower south of JAX. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, scattered showers. 68/81

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 69/78

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. AM coastal shower, then dry and breezy. 65/79

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. 57/80

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/83

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/85

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: October 8, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read