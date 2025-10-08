First Alert Weather: Warm afternoon before local nor’easter conditions return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute in Jacksonville today.

An isolated shower may develop offshore and head inland near or south of St. Augustine today.

Most neighborhoods won’t see rain.

Highs today will be warm and well above average in the mid to upper 80s.

Lower 80s along the coast

Skies will be partly sunny to partly cloudy.

Local nor’easter conditions return tomorrow morning and afternoon.

Scattered showers, especially along the coast, Thu./Fri./Sat AM



Winds will arrive by mid to late morning tomorrow along the coast



NE 10-20 mph. Gusts of 30+



Higher tidal levels THU through the weekend will likely lead to “moderate” levels of flooding along the coast/intracoastal/St. Johns River and it’s tributaries.



Flooding of 2-3 feet above normally dry ground where it occurs at times of high tide.

We dry up Saturday AM and then remain dry for the rest of the weekend.

JAGS game on Sunday looks very nice in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, mostly sunny with lower humidity.

Tracking the Tropics: October 8, 2025 Tracking the Tropics

TROPICS:

(1) Tropical storm Jerry is over the Central Atlantic & will be just north/northeast of the Caribbean islands by Thu./Fri. while veering more northward. Jerry stays far to the east of the U.S.

(2) A wave over the Bay of Campeche will move into Mexico by Wed. night.

(3) Low pressure will develop east/northeast of Jax late this week & may try to take on some subtropical characteristics while moving offshore of the eastern seaboard.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TODAY: Partly sunny and mainly dry. Isolated shower south of JAX. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, scattered showers. 68/81

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 69/78

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. AM coastal shower, then dry and breezy. 65/79

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. 57/80

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/83

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/85

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: October 8, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️