First Alert Weather: Warm afternoon before local nor’easter conditions return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute in Jacksonville today.
- An isolated shower may develop offshore and head inland near or south of St. Augustine today.
- Most neighborhoods won’t see rain.
- Highs today will be warm and well above average in the mid to upper 80s.
- Lower 80s along the coast
- Skies will be partly sunny to partly cloudy.
- Local nor’easter conditions return tomorrow morning and afternoon.
- Scattered showers, especially along the coast, Thu./Fri./Sat AM
- Winds will arrive by mid to late morning tomorrow along the coast
- NE 10-20 mph. Gusts of 30+
- Higher tidal levels THU through the weekend will likely lead to “moderate” levels of flooding along the coast/intracoastal/St. Johns River and it’s tributaries.
- Flooding of 2-3 feet above normally dry ground where it occurs at times of high tide.
- We dry up Saturday AM and then remain dry for the rest of the weekend.
- JAGS game on Sunday looks very nice in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, mostly sunny with lower humidity.
TROPICS:
- (1) Tropical storm Jerry is over the Central Atlantic & will be just north/northeast of the Caribbean islands by Thu./Fri. while veering more northward. Jerry stays far to the east of the U.S.
- (2) A wave over the Bay of Campeche will move into Mexico by Wed. night.
- (3) Low pressure will develop east/northeast of Jax late this week & may try to take on some subtropical characteristics while moving offshore of the eastern seaboard.
- Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
TODAY: Partly sunny and mainly dry. Isolated shower south of JAX. HIGH: 87
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 68
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, scattered showers. 68/81
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 69/78
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. AM coastal shower, then dry and breezy. 65/79
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. 57/80
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/83
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/85
