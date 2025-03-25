First Alert Weather: Warm afternoons before a cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia won’t see rain through at least Saturday.
Here’s what you can expect:
- Not too bad of a day with sunny skies and temps in the 70s to 80 degrees
- A dry, cold front passes through Wednesday morning. There will be no rain on Wednesday.
- Highs still reach the lower 80s in Jacksonville on Wednesday.
- A brief dip in temperatures for Thursday with highs in the mid 70s (right about average).
- Warming trend again as we head into the weekend.
- No rain through at least Saturday.
- Oak pollen is sky high right now. “Very high” on our First Alert Allergy Tracker “Misery Index.”
