First Alert Weather: Warm afternoons before a cold front

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia won’t see rain through at least Saturday.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • Not too bad of a day with sunny skies and temps in the 70s to 80 degrees
  • A dry, cold front passes through Wednesday morning. There will be no rain on Wednesday.
  • Highs still reach the lower 80s in Jacksonville on Wednesday.
  • A brief dip in temperatures for Thursday with highs in the mid 70s (right about average).
  • Warming trend again as we head into the weekend.
  • No rain through at least Saturday.
  • Oak pollen is sky high right now. “Very high” on our First Alert Allergy Tracker “Misery Index.”

