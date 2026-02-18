First Alert Weather: Warm afternoons, Near record highs later this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute in NE Florida and SE Georgia.
- Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s this morning.
- Highs today will be in the upper 70s.
- Highs tomorrow near 80 degrees.
- Lower to mid 80s in the afternoon on Friday / Saturday
- Records both days: 86 degrees
- High wildfire risk continues this week
- No significant rainfall through Saturday.
- A few showers will move through Saturday night into Sunday.
- Not as much rain as the past weekend is expected.
- 0.10 - 0.25″ (on the high end)
- Much cooler weather for the start of next work week.
TODAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 79
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 55
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 55/80
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. 59/84 (Record: 86 - 1961)
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & warm. Shower at night. 59/83
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, A few showers in the AM, turning windy and partly cloudy. 57/70 (falling into the 60s late)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler. 35/59
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. 34/59
