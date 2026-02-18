First Alert Weather: Warm afternoons, Near record highs later this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute in NE Florida and SE Georgia.

Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s this morning.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s.

Highs tomorrow near 80 degrees.

Lower to mid 80s in the afternoon on Friday / Saturday

Records both days: 86 degrees

High wildfire risk continues this week

No significant rainfall through Saturday.

A few showers will move through Saturday night into Sunday.

Not as much rain as the past weekend is expected.



0.10 - 0.25″ (on the high end)

Much cooler weather for the start of next work week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 79

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 55

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 55/80

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. 59/84 (Record: 86 - 1961)

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & warm. Shower at night. 59/83

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, A few showers in the AM, turning windy and partly cloudy. 57/70 (falling into the 60s late)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler. 35/59

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. 34/59

