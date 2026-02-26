First Alert Weather: Warm afternoons, when showers return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is dry with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Skies will be partly sunny today with highs making it into the mid to upper 70s.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Any wildfire smoke will blow northeast today.

Highs will remain in the upper 70s in NE Florida on Friday.

Scattered showers will move in for SE Georgia during the morning tomorrow.

Showers will shift southeast into NE Florida in the afternoon on Friday and linger into the evening.

A few lingering showers into Saturday morning before drying up for the afternoon.

Highs back down to the lower 70s Saturday.

Sunday will be dry with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TODAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Turning mostly cloudy. Afternoon/evening showers. 56/79

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers early. Dry afternoon. 56/72

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 51/72

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/75

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/76

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️