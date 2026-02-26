First Alert Weather: Warm afternoons, when showers return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is dry with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
- Skies will be partly sunny today with highs making it into the mid to upper 70s.
- Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
- Any wildfire smoke will blow northeast today.
- Highs will remain in the upper 70s in NE Florida on Friday.
- Scattered showers will move in for SE Georgia during the morning tomorrow.
- Showers will shift southeast into NE Florida in the afternoon on Friday and linger into the evening.
- A few lingering showers into Saturday morning before drying up for the afternoon.
- Highs back down to the lower 70s Saturday.
- Sunday will be dry with highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TODAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 78
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 56
FRIDAY: Turning mostly cloudy. Afternoon/evening showers. 56/79
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers early. Dry afternoon. 56/72
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 51/72
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/75
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/72
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/76
