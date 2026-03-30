First Alert Weather: Warm afternoons with isolated rain chances this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast:

Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s Monday afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

While an isolated shower is possible Monday afternoon/evening, most neighborhoods will stay dry.

Temperatures will fall to near 60 on Monday night and rise back to near 80 Tuesday afternoon.

Highs gradually warm through the middle and upper 80s by the weekend. Slightly increasing humidity, too.

An isolated shower is possible each day, but rain will not be widespread or significant.

Another cold front looks to arrive Monday with a few showers and a slight dip in temperatures.

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TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. LOW: 59

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with an isolated inland shower. HIGH: 80

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated afternoon shower. 60/84

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated afternoon shower. 60/85

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated afternoon shower. 62/86

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated afternoon shower. 64/86

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated afternoon shower. 64/87

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 65/78

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Monday, March 30, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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