FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and dry Easter weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, we are waking up to the 50s and 60s under clear skies.

Today will be warm in the lower 80s.

Winds will be 5-15 mph out of the southeast.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Easter Sunday will be dry and partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

Only an isolated shower is possible by mid next week.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High: 83

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/84

EASTER: Partly cloudy & breezy. 61/86

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 65/87

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/87

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon shower. 64/86

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower. 64/85

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.