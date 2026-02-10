First Alert Weather: Warm, dry, and lots of pollen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

The weather story this week will continue to be warmer temps., little rain, a high wildfire danger & high pollen numbers.

Above average temps. are forecast through the weekend with the exception of Thursday when winds off the Atlantic will keep temps. only near 60 degrees at the beaches to around 70 inland.

A cold front moves toward the area late in the weekend with an increasing chance for showers & a few t’storms in the afternoon into Sunday night. This front & its associated rain could impact the Daytona 500 Sunday afternoon.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear evening… some fog late. Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a few sprinkles or a light shower developing. High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening sprinkle/light shower. Low: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & cooler. High: 71 inland… 60 at the beaches.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 50/74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 50/76

SUNDAY: Breezy & warm with increasing clouds… showers & a few t'storms later in the day into the evening. 56/81

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & cooler. 53/72

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/74

