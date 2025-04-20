First Alert Weather: Warm & dry weather dominates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a quiet, mild weather pattern. The lack of rain could be a cause for concern.

It’s been another warm and mostly sunny day for the Easter holiday.

Tonight will be mild and quiet, much like the weather pattern in general.

Every day on the First Alert 7-Day Forecast has afternoon temps between 87 & 89 degrees

Mornings will be mild in the 60s.

We may see some isolated showers pop inland Wed/Thu/Fri, but most spots won’t see any rain this week.

It also looks like we’re at least 7 days away from meaningful rain

Wildfire danger will be a concern, basically until further notice.

Today is the ninth day in a row with no rain at JIA. It’s only rained at JIA four days this month.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 62

TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny. High: 87

TUE: Partly Sunny & Warm. 64/87

WED: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Inland Shower. 64/89

THU: Partly Sunny, Iso. Inland Shower. 64/88

FRI: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Inland Shower. 64/87

SAT: Partly Cloudy. 65/87

SUN: Partly Sunny. 65/88