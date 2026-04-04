First Alert Weather: Warm Easter Sunday. Colder temperatures, breezy and some rain next week

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- RIGHT NOW: It’s a warm Saturday with temperatures in the 80s across the area and in the 70s at the beaches.
- TONIGHT: There will only be a stray inland shower this evening and we will all be dry overnight. Temperatures will fall to the mid 60s.
- EASTER SUNDAY: Another warm and mainly dry day tomorrow. Temperatures will soar the upper 80s. It’ll be about 10 degrees cooler at the beaches and will be pretty breezy. Isolated showers/thunderstorms develop in the afternoon/evening, mainly along the I-95 corridor.
- A cold front will move through the area on Monday. This front will bring scattered showers (and a few thunderstorms) mainly through Monday afternoon and evening and temperatures will be noticeably cooler and in the low 70s on Monday.
- Breezy, onshore winds pick up on Tuesday through the majority of next week. Temperatures will be cool and it’ll be breezy. Winds will gust to 30-40 mph by midweek at the beaches.
- There will be brief showers possible Tuesday through Thursday. This will not be a drought-busting setup. We are only anticipating less than ½ inch for Jacksonville.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy inland fog. LOW: 64
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. A few afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 87
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. 65/72
TUESDAY: Breezy, mostly cloudy and noticeably cooler. A few showers. 58/72
WEDNESDAY: Windy, partly cloudy with a brief shower. 60/70
THURSDAY: Windy, partly cloudy with a brief shower. 58/73
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 59/77
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. 60/76
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