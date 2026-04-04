First Alert Weather: Warm Easter Sunday. Colder temperatures, breezy and some rain next week

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

RIGHT NOW: It’s a warm Saturday with temperatures in the 80s across the area and in the 70s at the beaches.

TONIGHT: There will only be a stray inland shower this evening and we will all be dry overnight. Temperatures will fall to the mid 60s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Another warm and mainly dry day tomorrow. Temperatures will soar the upper 80s. It’ll be about 10 degrees cooler at the beaches and will be pretty breezy. Isolated showers/thunderstorms develop in the afternoon/evening, mainly along the I-95 corridor.

A cold front will move through the area on Monday. This front will bring scattered showers (and a few thunderstorms) mainly through Monday afternoon and evening and temperatures will be noticeably cooler and in the low 70s on Monday.

Breezy, onshore winds pick up on Tuesday through the majority of next week. Temperatures will be cool and it’ll be breezy. Winds will gust to 30-40 mph by midweek at the beaches.

There will be brief showers possible Tuesday through Thursday. This will not be a drought-busting setup. We are only anticipating less than ½ inch for Jacksonville.

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TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy inland fog. LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. A few afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 87

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. 65/72

TUESDAY: Breezy, mostly cloudy and noticeably cooler. A few showers. 58/72

WEDNESDAY: Windy, partly cloudy with a brief shower. 60/70

THURSDAY: Windy, partly cloudy with a brief shower. 58/73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 59/77

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. 60/76

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Warm weekend, Cooler next week First Alert Meteorologist is tracking a warm end to the weekend. Rain in the forecast with cooler temperatures next week.

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