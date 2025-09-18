Local

First Alert Weather: A warm TGIF before a slightly cooler & breezy weekend

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a very warm Friday with plenty of sun and highs near 90 degrees and the low 80s at the beaches.

We go back to “local nor’easter” conditions – though not as strong as the last couple nor’easters - over the weekend into early next week. That entails gusty winds off the ocean (out of the northeast) and enough moisture for a few brief showers at times, especially from about I-95 to the beaches. Still, there will also be plenty of dry hours.

Weekend highs will fall to the upper 70s to low 80s at the beaches with a high rip current risk to the mid-80s inland.

Tropics

  • Tropical Storm Gabrielle continues over the Central Atlantic and should find a more favorable area for strengthening over the weekend into early next week while approaching Bermuda as the storm turns north well out to sea.
  • No impacts to the U.S.
  • A couple of additional waves are coming off the coast of Africa & have some potential to slowly develop but are a long, long way out.
  • Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

  • TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 68
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87
  • FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated coastal shower. Low: 69
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny & breezy with an isolated shower. High: 86
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with isolated showers. 70/85
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny & breezy with isolated showers, especially near the coast. 71/85
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 70/86
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 71/88
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 71/90

