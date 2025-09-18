First Alert Weather: A warm TGIF before a slightly cooler & breezy weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a very warm Friday with plenty of sun and highs near 90 degrees and the low 80s at the beaches.

We go back to “local nor’easter” conditions – though not as strong as the last couple nor’easters - over the weekend into early next week. That entails gusty winds off the ocean (out of the northeast) and enough moisture for a few brief showers at times, especially from about I-95 to the beaches. Still, there will also be plenty of dry hours.

Weekend highs will fall to the upper 70s to low 80s at the beaches with a high rip current risk to the mid-80s inland.

Tropics

Tropical Storm Gabrielle continues over the Central Atlantic and should find a more favorable area for strengthening over the weekend into early next week while approaching Bermuda as the storm turns north well out to sea.

No impacts to the U.S.

A couple of additional waves are coming off the coast of Africa & have some potential to slowly develop but are a long, long way out.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 68

Mostly clear. Low: 68 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87

Partly sunny. High: 87 FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated coastal shower. Low: 69

Partly cloudy with an isolated coastal shower. Low: 69 SATURDAY: Partly sunny & breezy with an isolated shower. High: 86

Partly sunny & breezy with an isolated shower. High: 86 SUNDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with isolated showers. 70/85

Partly cloudy & breezy with isolated showers. 70/85 MONDAY: Partly sunny & breezy with isolated showers, especially near the coast. 71/85

Partly sunny & breezy with isolated showers, especially near the coast. 71/85 TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 70/86

Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 70/86 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 71/88

Partly sunny, isolated shower. 71/88 THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 71/90

