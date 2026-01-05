FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm week ahead

Notes from the First Weather Alert:

Above-average temperatures. All week and staying dry. There will be some overnight and morning fog and low clouds, otherwise partly sunny days with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees – close to record highs.

A cold front finally arrives Saturday night with a brief shower but not much rain. Much cooler air will follow for Sunday. The Jags’ home playoff game will be partly cloudy and breezy with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear with some fog and low clouds late. Low: 50

TUESDAY: Clouds and fog early…. becoming partly to mostly sunny and mild. High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear, some fog. Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 78 (record=85/2015)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 56/78 (record=83/2015)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 57/78

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 58/79… a brief shower at night.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds… gradually giving way to some sun… breezy and much cooler. 50/65

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 41/65

