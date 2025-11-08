FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weekend before a strong cold front late Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Weather Alert team:

Saturday morning, temperatures are in the 50s and 60s under partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog.

Saturday will be warm, in the low to mid 80s, under partly cloudy skies, with a brief shower.

Sunday will be warmer, with near-record highs in the mid-80s.

Very warm weather for Porch Fest, the fair, and Super Girl Surf Festival this weekend.

This is ahead of a powerful cold front that will likely spark a few showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon/early evening Sunday. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out with gusty winds, given the strength of the front, but rain amounts will be very low and coverage not that high.

Temperatures will plummet Sunday night into Monday morning, falling into the 40s but feeling like the 30s Monday morning.

Monday will be cold with windy conditions all day and highs in the 50s.

Tuesday morning will feature freezing temperatures inland and feels like temperatures in the 20s.

Wednesday morning will feature freezing temperatures inland and widespread frost.

Temperatures will gradually rebound by the end of the week.

TROPICS:

Nothing

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a brief shower. HIGH: 84 (Record High: 85 - 2024)

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with an afternoon/evening shower/storm. 64/86 (Record High: 88 - 1986)

MONDAY: Sunny, windy, much colder. 46/59

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. 32/59

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cold early, warmer afternoon. 33/69

THURSDAY: Sunny and nice. 41/74

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/71

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Saturday, November 8, 2025

