First Alert Weather: Warm weekend temps turn cooler next week

The First Alert Weather Team says a nice stretch of weather continues with sunny skies & warm temps today.

Here is what you can expect in the upcoming days:

Sunday’s forecast will be very similar

Keep an eye out for patchy fog in the morning, but all is sunny & warm through the day

The Jags game will be very warm but sunny & dry

Onshore winds surge in on Monday, bringing our temps down a bit

A few showers will stream onshore, especially Monday/Tuesday, but there won’t be much rain

An isolated shower threat continues each day next week, but again, rain amounts will be low

Trick-or-treating looks dry & mild on Thursday evening

Temps hover near and just above average as the onshore winds continue through next weekend

Tracking the Tropics:

There are no active storms

No development is expected over the next five days

We have to watch the Caribbean for potential development 7+ days down the road

The next named storm is “Patty”

Here is your forecast for the rest of tonight and tomorrow morning:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog. Low: 62

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Warm! High: 86 (Record: 90 – 2010)

Here is your daily forecast:

MON: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. 64/76

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 64/78

WED: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 65/81

HALLOWEEN: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 65/80

FRI: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 62/81

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 64/80

