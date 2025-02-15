First Alert Weather: Warm with showers before a strong cold front

The First Alert Weather team regards temperatures on either side of 60 degrees with a few areas of drizzle, but it’s mostly dry.

Notes from The First Alert Weather Team:

Temperatures today will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s with a good bit of cloud cover mixed with some sun.

Tonight will be much warmer than average with temperatures staying in the middle to upper 60s.

Gusty winds will develop late tonight and last through early Sunday afternoon. Some wind gusts could exceed 35 mph.

A cold front will push a line of showers and thunderstorms through our entire area Sunday, as early as 9-10 AM inland and pushing offshore by 2-4 PM.

Temperatures will drop sharply Sunday night into Monday morning.

7-day Forecast:

SUNDAY: Windy and warm with late morning/early afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 65/79

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much colder. 43/60

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and nice. 39/69

WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy with afternoon rain. 53/73

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler again. 50/62

FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. 43/59

