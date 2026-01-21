First Alert Weather: Warmer temperatures ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

No threat for a frost or freeze through the weekend for NE Florida & SE Georgia. Lows tonight in the 40s & 50s with highs Thursday & Friday reaching the 70s.

A brief temperature drop Saturday as gusty winds blow off the Atlantic, only to be followed by another warm-up Sunday with highs back into the 70s ahead of a strong cold front. The front will bring some rain Sunday night, then much colder air again for early next week, with a frost/freeze likely early Tuesday & again early Wednesday.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, much milder. Low: 50

Mostly cloudy, much milder. Low: 50 THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 71

Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 71 THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 51

Mostly cloudy. Low: 51 FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy & mild. High: 74

Mostly cloudy & mild. High: 74 SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy & chilly. 53/61…50s & blustery at the beaches.

Partly to mostly cloudy, windy & chilly. 53/61…50s & blustery at the beaches. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy & much warmer. 51/72… showers at night.

Partly cloudy, breezy & much warmer. 51/72… showers at night. MONDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, windy & colder. 48/55

Becoming partly cloudy, windy & colder. 48/55 TUESDAY: Frost/freeze early… mostly sunny. 30/52

Frost/freeze early… mostly sunny. 30/52 WEDNESDAY: Inland frost/freeze early… partly sunny. 32/64

