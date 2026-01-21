First Alert Weather: Warmer temperatures ahead

Local

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • No threat for a frost or freeze through the weekend for NE Florida & SE Georgia.  Lows tonight in the 40s & 50s with highs Thursday & Friday reaching the 70s.
  • A brief temperature drop Saturday as gusty winds blow off the Atlantic, only to be followed by another warm-up Sunday with highs back into the 70s ahead of a strong cold front.  The front will bring some rain Sunday night, then much colder air again for early next week, with a frost/freeze likely early Tuesday & again early Wednesday.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, much milder. Low: 50
  • THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.  High: 71
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 51
  • FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy & mild. High: 74
  • SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy & chilly. 53/61…50s & blustery at the beaches.
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy & much warmer.  51/72… showers at night.
  • MONDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, windy & colder.  48/55
  • TUESDAY: Frost/freeze early… mostly sunny. 30/52
  • WEDNESDAY: Inland frost/freeze early… partly sunny. 32/64

