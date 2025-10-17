First Alert Weather: Warming temps before a cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s another comfortable morning ahead of another beautiful day.
- We’ll see sunshine & temperatures in the upper 70s & low 80s this afternoon.
- This weekend is great too.
- Temps warm a bit from Saturday to Sunday ahead of a cold front.
- The front moves through late Sunday into Monday, slightly dropping our temps.
- There may be a light shower or sprinkle with the front, but it does not look like meaningful rain.
- The days stay dry into next week with more building warmth by mid-week.
TROPICS
- A tropical wave in the Atlantic is headed into the Caribbean
- There may be some development with this system next week
- It’s still way too early to draw any long-term conclusions concerning track & strength
- Any interests in the Caribbean need to pay attention to the forecast next week
- There’s also a low pressure area in the NW Atlantic moving away from the U.S.
- There may be some development with this before it moves over colder N. Atlantic waters
- The next names on the 2025 storm names list are “Melissa” and “Nestor”
TODAY: Sunny & Pleasant! High: 81
TONIGHT: Clear & Mild. Low: 57
SATURDAY: Sunny. 57/82
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warm. Shower @ Night. 59/86
MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny. 61/81
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 60/86
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 61/85
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 60/82
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️