First Alert Weather: Warming temps before a cold front

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s another comfortable morning ahead of another beautiful day.

  • We’ll see sunshine & temperatures in the upper 70s & low 80s this afternoon.
  • This weekend is great too.
  • Temps warm a bit from Saturday to Sunday ahead of a cold front.
  • The front moves through late Sunday into Monday, slightly dropping our temps.
  • There may be a light shower or sprinkle with the front, but it does not look like meaningful rain.
  • The days stay dry into next week with more building warmth by mid-week.

TROPICS

  • A tropical wave in the Atlantic is headed into the Caribbean
  • There may be some development with this system next week
  • It’s still way too early to draw any long-term conclusions concerning track & strength
  • Any interests in the Caribbean need to pay attention to the forecast next week
  • There’s also a low pressure area in the NW Atlantic moving away from the U.S.
  • There may be some development with this before it moves over colder N. Atlantic waters
  • The next names on the 2025 storm names list are “Melissa” and “Nestor”

TODAY: Sunny & Pleasant! High: 81

TONIGHT: Clear & Mild. Low: 57

SATURDAY: Sunny. 57/82

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warm. Shower @ Night. 59/86

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny. 61/81

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 60/86

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 61/85

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 60/82

