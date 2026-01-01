First Alert Weather: Warming trend before rain arrives for parts of the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Clear skies this evening with temperatures in the 60s and 50s for nighttime plans.

Tomorrow morning will be mostly cloudy and won’t be as cold as this morning.

Lows will range from the mid to upper 30s well inland to 40s and 50s along the coast.

We are very dry, soil-wise, and humidity-wise.

No outdoor burning, please

Mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers are on the way for Saturday afternoon and early evening.

An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon, especially northwest of JAX.

Sunday is looking DRY and seasonal for the JAGS game at 1 pm on FOX30.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 39

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. High: 69

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, afternoon and evening showers/iso. storm. 50/75

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 53/62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/67

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 47/72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. 51/75

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. 53/75

