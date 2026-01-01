First Alert Weather: Warming trend before rain arrives for parts of the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Clear skies this evening with temperatures in the 60s and 50s for nighttime plans.
- Tomorrow morning will be mostly cloudy and won’t be as cold as this morning.
- Lows will range from the mid to upper 30s well inland to 40s and 50s along the coast.
- We are very dry, soil-wise, and humidity-wise.
- No outdoor burning, please
- Mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
- Showers are on the way for Saturday afternoon and early evening.
- An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon, especially northwest of JAX.
- Sunday is looking DRY and seasonal for the JAGS game at 1 pm on FOX30.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 39
- TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. High: 69
- SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, afternoon and evening showers/iso. storm. 50/75
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 53/62
- MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/67
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 47/72
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. 51/75
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. 53/75
