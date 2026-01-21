First Alert Weather: Warming trend for the end of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 20s and 30s well inland in SE Georgia.
- Temperatures are above freezing in Jacksonville.
- Some frost on the windshields from Highway 301 to I-75.
- Turning mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid 60s.
- We reach the lower 70s by Thursday and mid 70s on Friday.
- The weekend starts off a bit cooler in the mid to upper 60s.
- Sunday will be mild in the lower 70s as southwesterly winds return.
- An isolated shower is possible on Sunday.
TODAY: AM Well inland frost/freeze. Increasing clouds. HIGH: 66
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50
THURSDAY: Clouds early, some afternoon sun. 50/71
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 51/74
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower at night. 50/64
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Isolated shower. 51/72
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 44/52
TUESDAY: AM Freeze. Partly sunny and cold. 30/52
