First Alert Weather: Warming trend for the end of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 20s and 30s well inland in SE Georgia.

Temperatures are above freezing in Jacksonville.

Some frost on the windshields from Highway 301 to I-75.

Turning mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid 60s.

We reach the lower 70s by Thursday and mid 70s on Friday.

The weekend starts off a bit cooler in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be mild in the lower 70s as southwesterly winds return.

An isolated shower is possible on Sunday.

TODAY: AM Well inland frost/freeze. Increasing clouds. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50

THURSDAY: Clouds early, some afternoon sun. 50/71

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 51/74

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower at night. 50/64

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Isolated shower. 51/72

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 44/52

TUESDAY: AM Freeze. Partly sunny and cold. 30/52

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: January 21, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

